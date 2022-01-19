Montreal Police Chief Sylvain Caron’s recent proposal to cut neighbourhood police stations was as surprising as it was disappointing. Both for his seeming lack of understanding of current strained relations between police and citizens and for his reasons in support of his argument. Mayor Plante’s compliment that Caron is showing new ideas to move things forward is just as incomprehensible and is an about face from her previous priorities and promises.
Caron argued that merging police stations was necessary because Montreal has too many stations and too few police officers. That it would take another 250 officers to man the exiting 31 stations. He even challenged those listening to show him a city with so many stations in relation to the population. He missed the point by a mile.
The introduction of neighbourhood police stations in Montreal in 1995 was one of the most progressive and effective policies in urban policing anywhere on the continent. Many have ascribed Montreal’s two-decade unbroken drop in violent crime directly to that policy. The officers in neighbourhood stations get the most valuable tools in policing. Those tools are information and trust. They know the ins and outs of the hidden corners and criminals in a direct, on the ground, intimate way. Centralized policing can’t come close. Many times the officers in those stations get information early and can stop crimes before they start. The reason for it is that they build relationships within neighbourhoods that makes people more comfortable. They see officers as human beings not armed threats. They see them as protectors to whom they can confide information. And the police get to understand the different nuances and cultures of their neighbourhoods so they don’t pigeon-hole everyone they see as potential criminals. They allow themselves some humanity and discretion in their judgment.
How Caron cannot understand this is beyond reason. Particularly at a time when there is alienation between communities — especially visible minorities — and police and calls to defund hiring of more police officers and introduce community social workers to join officers in patrolling neighbourhoods. Those officers who have spent considerable time in neighbourhood stations know the people and the streets almost as well as community activists. Take them away and we will see even more frictions and clashes as we have seen in Montreal’s own Black Lives Matter demonstrations and to a lesser extent in NDG after the merging of Station 11 into Station 9 in Cote St. Luc. The city’s biggest borough with 170,000 residents has only one station. And over the past ten years Montreal has gone from a high of 49 neighbourhood stations to 31.
It is no coincidence that the killings of teenagers in Villeray, Montreal North and CDN followed so close on the heels of recent mergers of neighbourhood stations. And it is also no surprise that police are having a hard time identifying the members of teenage street gangs that they suspect as perpetrating the killings. The remaining officers simply have too big an area to cover and don’t know the players on the ground. Neighbourhood stations are precisely the right instrument to beat back the defund police movement.
Caron’s argument about cost also must be rebutted. Montreal’s police officers number some 4600. The largest in our history. He gave no reason why he thinks another 250 are necessary. But his statement that there is no other city of Montreal’s population with as many stations avoids an important distinction. Neighbourhood stations require 50% less personnel. So Toronto by example — with twice Montreal’s population — has 47 stations but 7500 officers. That’s some 55% more stations but nearly 75% more officers. Our system seems quite efficient in comparison.
As for Mayor Plante, since her entry into politics she has repeated over and over again that she wanted to bring the police closer to the people. For her to compliment Caron for “progressive solutions” in closing stations is beyond credulity. And a betrayal of what were supposedly one of her most important beliefs. If she’s worried about money, perhaps if she hadn’t spent nearly $300 million buying land in the West Island to build “Canada’s largest park” in a city with more greenspace per capita than any other we’d have money to bring back more neighbourhood stations and officers if needed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.