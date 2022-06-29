Even when the François and Simon show says something with a kernel of defensibility, it comes out wrong and discriminatory. That’s what’s been happening with their statements on multiculturalism and interculturalism.
Minister for the French Language Simon Jolin-Barrette told France’s Academie Française that Canadian multiculturalism was a,”thorn in Quebec’s side.” That sort of irresponsible statement critical of your own country — in an address in a foreign nation — would be enough to get any Minister fired in any normal jurisdiction. But not here in Quebec.
Instead of firing Jolin-Barrette, Premier Legault doubled-down on his Minister’s comments. Legault said that he, “opposes multiculturalism and wants to promote interculturalism where you have one culture, the Quebec culture, where we integrate into this culture.” And there’s the rub.
What is that culture loyal to? Because if Quebec is a democracy, it has to be more than the French language. Because if that is all there is, it is nothing but ethnic authoritarianism. Jolin-Barrette had attacked Canadian and American media coverage of Bill 96 for calling it “authoritarian” when in his view it is the protection of “the collective will of a vulnerable proletariat over individual will.” That is the vocabulary of Stalinism. Jolin-Barrette very convincingly proved his critics’ point. But Legault backed his Minister on this point as well saying the he is, “opposed to putting all cultures on the same level.”
If Legault and Jolin-Barrette want a culture worth protecting, let them stand up and robustly proclaim that the Quebec culture stands for western, liberal, pluralism and the universal rights of the enlightenment that go with them. The right of free expression, the right of free assembly, freedom of religion, freedom of conscience and the protection of the individual from the tyranny of the majority. The way they talk it’s like the Chinese Cultural Revolution Quebec-style. French over everything, including basic rights.
But Legault and Jolin-Barrette don’t care about individual rights. In fact Legault supported Jolin-Barrette’s stand that, “Canadian federal law has a nearly absolute protection of individual rights to the detriment Quebec’s collective rights.” If Legault and Jolin-Barrette believe that individual rights must be erased on the altar of French purity, they are very dangerous men indeed. They are calling for cultural cleansing.
Legault and Jolin-Barrette even attacked business as an accomplice in “acculturation.” With Legault’s backing, Jolin-Barrette said that, “...embracing English and bilingualism is not a way of being open to the world, whether you see it as the language of Shakespeare or Silicon Valley. What is presented as openness masks acculturation, which comes with a significant loss of memory and identity.” He even went as far as to say that, “gone are the times when people can request to be served in English or French in Quebec.”
A culture must be more than a language. A “distinct society” that protects a language and forgets individual, constitutional, international and acquired rights is not a society with a call on the conscience of the world. It is not protecting a “vulnerable proletariat.” It is protecting a majority of menace. It is a dark vision.
