Journalism is essential to a healthy democracy. Particularly when it comes to setting out clearly the issues of the day that when misrepresented cause confusion and friction. Our front page story on bilingualism brought just such needed clarity.
Last week Statistics Canada issued a report on language in Quebec.Based on the 2021 census it concluded that for the first time over 50% of all Quebecers could carry on a conversation in English.
That was enough for the language extremists to sound the alarm about how many Francophones now speak English and the perceived threat to French.
But StatsCan also used words that implied that less non-francophones could converse in French as Francophones could in English. Its own data contradicted that.The confusing words came in the breakdown of Quebecers whose first languages were French or English.The words in the report that have caused controversy were that the proportion of Quebec residents who can converse in English and whose first language is French reached 42.2%, but that the same was not said for English speakers who can converse in French. The confusion was reflected in the Canadian Press report that,”The same cannot be said for French conversation,” words repeated in other print and electronic media. The implication was that those whose first language was English had a much lower bilingualism rate than French speakers. In fact, StatsCan’s own data demonstrates that 67.1% of Quebecers whose mother tongue is English are bilingual.
This issue arose not out of the StatsCan charts which reflected reality, but of the language accompanying it.Truly troubling was the repetition of this misimpression in French and English media. Given the bilingualism of Montreal’s anglo and allo communities, that struck us as strange. The giant European statistics firm Statisca puts the number of people in the Greater Montreal area who are bilingual at 2,396,535 out of 4,243,025 based on the 2021 census. That’s 54.75%.
Our Joel Goldenberg did a remarkable job researching the StatsCan data.Indeed the data and charts reflected the reality of robust bilingualism among those whose first language is English. And as Mr.Goldenberg explains in our front page story, it just took a computer click on StatsCan’s charts to clarify. The problem was in the word commentary accompanying the data. Words certainly matter, adjectives often matter more.
As Samantha Kelley , president of Touché! Canada and Omnicom Media Group (OMG) said in her interview with our Anthony Bonaparte on page 3 of this edition,”Journalists have the job of uncovering the truth.” We did that this week by clearing up the contradictory language and hopefully putting an end to some of the more alarmist commentary on this report.
This is what community media does. We take the time to dig deeper. This is why it is so essential.
Kelley ’s company is part of the largest agency network in Canada.She describes her job as guiding clients who are making decisions on where to invest their media dollars to reach Canadian consumers. When Mr.Bonaparte asked Kelley about why she feels so strongly about the importance of supporting local media she said that media is what keeps government “honest.” Without it, citizens can’t make reasoned decisions in their votes and governments feel they have no responsibility to he accountable.
She warned that compromising a robust journalistic community is a compromise to democracy itself. And that the biggest loser will not be the media but the people it serves. Her solution is to work toward the goal of having 25% of all digital ad dollars go to local Canadian media.
We couldn’t agree more.
