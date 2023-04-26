With this edition The Suburban celebrates its 60th anniversary with a special commemorative section. In that section you will read our history of commitment to community and conscience. But this is also an important moment to reflect on the critical role community journalism plays in all our lives and indeed in the health of our democracy. It would not be an overstatement to declare that we need it now more than ever.
We are a testament to the fact that local journalism is not merely surviving but thriving. There is a thirst for community-driven stories. There is a need to report on municipal councils and politics.To inform on the local laws and bylaws that affect our daily lives perhaps more than any other. This is true in all of the some two dozen communities we serve. And that thirst, despite the success of our website and app, helps make our hard copy press as relevant as it ever was.
Local journalism brings a balance that other media may not have the luxury of doing. It allows for stories with some perspective that only time can bring. And with the vital expansion of digital media to community coverage, we have become 24/7 producing new stories every day. But aside from the local stories, we now have the capacity to bring news our audience needs to know that is of a more general or regional nature. Issues regarding health, education, language, taxation and the environment that have a direct bearing on our lives. Never forgetting that our stories first imperatives are driven always about you, the readers and residents of the communities we serve. When others may forget, we remember.
There is another important responsibility that local journalism has and that we try to live up to every week. Because our coverage is so very personal and up front, aside from facts, we also have to provide content and character for a public that wants to be informed and inspired. It has always been the tradition of this paper to provide conscience mirrored in the stories of our local heroes. Nothing can ever replace people touching people.
Community journalism makes use of our mediums — hard copy and digital — to not only report the facts but also to make the broad public understand that there is suffering that must be eased, injustice that has to be cured and wants that need to be met. And that the focus must be on all of you. Often, it is not about balancing interests. It is about challenging them. This is an engagement with our co-citizens that best exemplifies community journalism. Community journalism is closest to the people. And that imposes an important trust we will always strive to meet.
Perhaps more than anything, that is why local journalism is so worthy of the public’s support. Community newspapers are institutions that will care and act effectively when people need help. When executive authority is too distant; legislative institutions too impotent and judicial access too costly, we have always been there. To paraphrase a slogan of ours, local journalism is the only instrument that truly,”puts the U into community.”
As our publisher Michael Sochaczevski stated so well, “..urban community newspapers continue to thrive because they present news and other coverage that is unique and sought after both as to content and style. Hyper-local community news, events and amateur athletics have no other home but community papers like The Suburban.” It is a fact that the vast majority of people’s lives have no other mirror than the local press. Whole elements of our society — our institutional memory — would be forgotten without it. We at The Suburban keep our memories as matters of permanent record and our dozens of regional, national and continental awards are testament to that.We are your tribune.”
And we will ever be loyal to those words. Here’s to the next sixty!
