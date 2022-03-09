Last week a coalition of 500 community organizations, unions, and other activist groups asked the Quebec government to recognize housing as a right and implement a strategy to ensure this right is respected.
We in Quebec do not face the crushing challenges of proper and affordable housing as third-world countries do. So let’s stop acting like one of those countries. The solutions are not that complicated, and we don’t even have to burden the private sector with it. It’s on our governments. And three solutions can be instituted now.
The right to health and food security are directly violated by the inability to find reasonable housing in the province. Province-wide vacancy rates are averaging 3%. Bad housing,unsanitary conditions corrode our health. Spending too much money on housing forces people to curb spending on food. It’s a vicious circle.
In Quebec, nearly 200,000 households spend more than half their income on housing and 40,000 are waiting for available spots in subsidized housing. The housing shortage increases prices, while low income homes are already struggling to break even amid rising inflation.
In March 2021, 610,000 Quebecers used food banks which is a 22 per cent increase since 2019. Some sixty per cent of those numbers are here in Montreal.
Montreal is the only city over a million people in North America where some 70% of the residents rent. Most cities are between 40-50%. The Federal government says that people shouldn’t spend more than 25% of their income on housing. In Montreal, almost a third spend between 30-40%. In a time of increasing renovictions and rising inflation it’s time to act.
The first step is for the Quebec government to commit dollars to build affordable housing. It has the inventory in land and building through its SIQ and SITQ agencies. The province should not count on flawed municipal policies such as Mayor Plante’s which demand that developers allocate a certain percentage of their residential projects to social and affordable housing. That doesn’t work. It just restricts development without expanding the stock of affordable housing. Just as we urged Quebec to built a Covid hospital in Montreal with all the money it was throwing around, we urge the same now. Housing is a priority. Virtue-signalling diversity spending to buy votes is not.
Secondly, if the Quebec government feels it needs private companies to build affordable housing projects, let it take a page from a municipal policy that worked back in the Bourque administration. Sign deals with private developers guaranteeing them appropriate profits over a five year period as the projects fill up. Pay for the private sector’s expertise. Don’t burden it with meeting regulations.
Thirdly, allow 25% of rents — up to a certain limit and relative to income — to be tax deductible as Ontario did for so many years. This will allow those in substandard housing — particularly young families — to move up a bit and live in the dignity that all people are entitled to.
Finally, educate the public. Most people when faced with renovictions think they only have only one option.Accept what the landlord or developer is offering. But the law as currently stands gives tenants another option. They can simply refuse eviction notices and stay put at current rents. In fact, those 70 and over who have been in their apartment for at least ten years can never be evicted.
The solutions we’ve outlined are common sense. And several of them have worked before in multiple jurisdictions. It’s not rocket science. Let’s get it done.
