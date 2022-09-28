It seems we’ve spent much of this year writing and warning of two pieces of censorship legislation. One in Quebec and the other in Canada. Premier Legault’s Bill 96 censors language. Prime Minister Trudeau’s Bill C-11 censors thought.
Bill C-11 is making its way through the Senate. And that body is our last chance to kill it. The Bill started out as Bill C-10 and passed the House of Commons in June of 2021. But it failed to pass the Senate before Parliament was dissolved for last year’s election. We warned against the Bill in an editorial entitled “Bill C10 threatens free expression.” It was reintroduced as Bill C-11 in February of this year and passed on June 21st of this year. The Senate wanted more study on it and didn’t pass it before summer recess. It’s now back in committee.
This Bill is censorship pure and simple and that is not an overstatement. Bill C-11 would give the CRTC (Canadian Radio and Television Commission) the power to set conditions on content it considers violate the Broadcasting Act. The CRTC already has broad powers. But this Bill would characterize even personal streaming social media posts as well as personal and media website posts as “broadcasting” and would give the Commission the power to block or delete them without notice or appeal.
Originally couched in terms of reducing online hate — since we as individuals can’t fight our own battles according to this government — the truth behind this Bill came out in a Commons debate. The parliamentary secretary to the Heritage Minister said that the reason for these powers of censorship was that,”Canadians should not be subjected to criticism of federal bureaucrats, agencies and departments so that they don’t lose confidence in their government.” What? Huh? Isn’t criticism of all aspects of our government a basic tenet of democracy? Guess not in Mr.Trudeau’s Ottawa. This is thought police.
Another power that C-11 gives the CRTC is to “force-feed” — in the words of Dr. Michael Geist of the University of Ottawa — Canadian content not just on radio and television but on social media, websites — including media ones — even Netflix and YouTube as well. The Bill would hand the CRTC the power to control what Canadians are exposed to online through filtering our news and streaming feeds even on apps.
Bill C-11 also would force foreign content providers to follow all kinds of new rules and regulations in order to enter the Canadian market.
Some providers may just block the Canadian market altogether instead of following more ridiculous rules and compliance. Hulu has already blocked the Canadian market.
The government has said that bureaucrats would only use their new censorship powers to try to promote Canadian content, thereby burying non-Canadian content. But even that amount of power is too much and it is shocking that the Trudeau administration thinks this is a legitimate exercise of power. But then this government considers most criticism illegitimate even when it comes from inside the cabinet. Remember Judy Raybould-Wilson?
But Bill C-11 also gives the government the power to eliminate online content on any basis. And the Trudeau government simply saying bureaucrats won’t use the full power isn’t good enough.Bureaucrats and politicians are addicted to abuse of power. The only way to protect ourselves is to kill the Bill. We have to contact our MPs and Senators and make sure they get the message. Quebec wants to control what language comes put of our mouths. Ottawa wants to control what thoughts come out of our minds. It’s online censorship and it should be scrapped.
Here are the emails for local Senators. Let them know you don’t want this Bill. Pierre Dalphond, PierreJ.Dalphond@sen.parl.gc.ca, Marc Gold, marc.gold@sen.parl.gc.ca, Leo Housakos Leo.Housakos@sen.parl.gc.ca, Tony Loffreda, Tony.Loffreda@sen.parl.gc.ca, Paul Massicotte, paul.massicotte@sen.parl.gc.ca, Judith Seidman, judith.seidman@sen.parl.gc.ca, Larry Smith, larry.smith@sen.parl.gc.ca
