For the third time since 1992 Azerbaijan has attacked Armenia and the Artsakh Republic (Nagorno-Karabakh) that lies between the two former Soviet states. Armenia is a robust Parliamentary democracy allied with the West and one of the few post-Soviet era success stories in Eastern Europe and particularly in the Caucasus area. The first Azeri aggression occurred just two years after Artsakh — some 85% Armenian and Christian — voted to align itself with Armenia not Azerbaijan with whom it had little in common culturally or religiously, Azerbaijan being overwhelmingly Muslim.
But the attacks against Armenia over the past two weeks have taken on a more menacing aspect. Turkey has joined Azerbaijan giving it air support that has already killed over a thousand Armenian civilians and paid for Syrian mercenaries to join Azeri forces. We must not forget that Turkey carried out what Prof.Irwin Cotler has called “the first Genocide of the 20th century” in slaughtering some 1.5 million Armenians in the Armenian Genocide that began in 1915. There are many seasoned observers who fear that Turkey’s current neo-Islamist Erdogan regime may seek to continue the slaughter that began then.
Some 4000 Montrealers — joining thousands more across the country — rallied on Sunday in Place du Canada demanding that Canada “Speak Up for Armenia” and condemn Azerbaijan and Turkey. Signs at the rally read “Stand Up Canada” and “Justin your silence is deafening.” And Canada must stand up. If “Never Again” is to have meaning in today’s world, preventing another slaughter of Armenians commands our voice. As a fellow NATO member our voice will carry weight.
But there is more that Canada must do. Azerbaijan is using Turkish TB2 attack drones on Armenian civilians, drones that are equipped with Canadian target sensors, made by L3Harris/WESCAM. Without the sensors, the drones would be useless. There is currently an arms embargo on Turkey. Canada must forbid the sale of these sensors and save Armenians. We need to stand up and be on the right side of history in this tragic crisis.
