For the past several years the Trudeau administration has been on a full court press to gain one of the temporary two-year seats on the UN Security Council. One of its tactics was to pander to the Arab rejectionist front with attacks on Israel — our sister democracy and the only one in the Middle East — up to and including a letter that debases this nation’s foreign policy. That letter was issued by Canada’s UN Ambassador Marc-André Blanchard and aligned this country with many recent lies about Israel’s actions.
Among the statements in the letter was that Canada understands “Palestinian frustrations around the world on the two-state solution.” Ignoring completely that most Israelis want a solution, their citizens are dying at the hands of terrorists, yet no Palestinian leader will sit and negotiate.The letter also stated that Canada views any annexation as being contrary to international law. This despite the fact that the United States said just six months ago that Israel was justified under international law in annexing parts of Judea and Samaria.Canada not only broke with one ally — Israel — but with another, the United States.Blanchard went on to state that Canada does not recognize Israel’s annexation of the unpopulated part of the Golan Heights that occurred decades ago. From those Heights Syria rained missiles and killed hundreds of Israelis. The letter also states that Canada neither recognizes Jerusalem as Israel’s capitol not does it recognize the unification of Jerusalem by Israel. Blanchard even wrote that though the Palestinian Refugee Agency (UNRWA) is being investigated by the UN itself for corruption and misuse of funds, Canada continues its funding.
The letter was sent just days after Prime Minister Trudeau gratuitously took a shot at Israel during a press conference. That conference dealt with the Covid crisis and China. Trudeau answered questions, made statements and criticized China quite appropriately. He then threw in a shot at Israel — in the tenor,of the Blanchard letter — saying that any proposed unilateral annexation of any part of Judea and Samaria was a threat to peace and may be a violation of international law.
As it turned out all the pandering did not work. The last time Canada tried for a seat under Prime Minister Harper the Liberals criticized the Harper government for jeopardizing Canada’s chances because of his staunch support for Israel. In fact, Canada got 114 votes in that round. This time, after all the betrayals of principle and pleading with some of the most tyrannical regimes in the world, Canada got only 108 votes. Norway and Ireland who received the two available temporary seats received 130 and 128 votes respectively.
What Trudeau failed to realize was that Israel’s relations with the Arab world’s leaders- particularly Egypt and Saudi Arabia — have never been closer. Those nations, and others such as Jordan with whom Israel has a peace treaty as it does with Egypt, themselves have trouble with the radical Organization of Islamic Co-operation that has 57 members. Israel has more friends behind the scenes than Canada realizes. And in a secret ballot vote that helps a lot.Another matter the Prime Minister and his advisors — particularly Chrystia Freeland — did not see coming. There have been some slight shifts at the UN as far as Israel’s position there.
It may very well be that Prime Minister Harper’s credibility and staunch support of Israel in 2015, led to Israel’s Amb. Danny Danon being elected Chair of the UN’s Legal Committee. The first time an Israeli was elected to head a UN Committee. He holds that position until today.
The lesson from all this is that sacrificing Israel on the altar of political expediency may not work anymore. And the fact that the Trudeau administration was a propagandist for the false narratives and claims about Israel’s history that so often circulate is a shameful legacy for Canada.Let your MP know this.
