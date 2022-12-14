Several weeks ago we wrote an editorial that 73% of Quebecers are fed up with our broken health care system and support private sector alternatives. A mixed-care system.
The editorial received significant positive reaction from readers and media alike. But it is not enough merely to support an alternative to what exists. Sometimes we need to propose what can be done until the alternative is realized. How do we get there from here.
Even though Premier Legault has made it clear during and after the campaign that he intends to broaden the use of private sector assets, there will be a long and drawn out debate. Meanwhile the health system will continue to crack and people will die.
So what can be done now? A number of things that are within the power of the Premier, are efficient and are just.
The first priority is increasing the number of doctors. Not just at the hospitals but in the CLSCs for the Premier’s home-care initiative and to achieve the goal of family doctors for all Quebecers. We have hundreds of well trained foreign doctors just on the island of Montreal alone. The Premier can by executive order — a power he has used many times — order the Collège des medecins to fast track these doctors’ ability to write the medical exams. In one fell swoop we could add an estimated 750 doctors to the system, it would bring a huge relief to many of our problems. More doctors for home care, more family physicians and relief for ERs.
Secondly, Quebec faces a drain of medical school graduates every year. One of the critical factors in that drain is the PREM program. The directives to graduates of where they are to work during their residencies and even afterwards. The usual period is three years but in some cases longer. It takes urban graduates and sends them to cities and towns hundreds of miles away. Too many don’t like it. Since the greatest pressure on our hospitals is in urban areas, this has to be fixed. The Premier can end the program with a stroke of the pen. It’s time.
Third, the nursing shortage has to be addressed. Thousands have left the public sector in the past three years alone. When Quebec was faced with a shortage of nurses and orderlies in seniors homes leading to so many deaths, Premier Legault got staffing levels back to where they were supposed to be in just three months. How? He doubles the pay of those who agree to work in those homes. So all the Premier has to do is redirect his spending priorities. Stop buying votes with “inflation fighting” cheques. Stop sending $300 million dollars to cities to supposedly collect guns. It won’t work anyway. And use the money to raise nurses salaries. And he can do that without getting into never ending union negotiations to cut bureaucrats.
And that’s how we get there from here until we have a proper mixed-use health care system in place.
