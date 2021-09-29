We’re used to brutal hypocrisy and outright lies in language debates. We’re used to political leaders using rhetoric and regulation that they themselves don’t believe just to pacify nationalists. But the current Bill 96 hearings are really starting to smell like a put-up job.
The portents were bad enough when Premier Legault put the Bill and the hearings into the hands of Justice Minister Simon Jolin-Barrette. We have used this space to call on Mr. Legault to replace Mr. Jolin-Barrette not only for playing fast and loose with facts, but for positions that are at the extreme of the language debate. An unnecessary debate we might add.
And extreme is what we got. Right out of the gate the hearings were limited as to time, scope and the number of opponents. But what has made them more breathtaking in their opportunism is that it seems the government has pulled out all the old warhorses from the culture wars to repeat all the outrageous nonsense all over again.
It started badly enough when former PQ Ministers Louise Beaudoin and Louise Harel were trotted out to start things off. Beaudoin was the Princess of Darkness on language and culture for years. This time she not only managed to anger opponents — but also perhaps surprise the CAQ — when she said there should not be any attempt to make Bill 96 “moderate and reasonable.” Those two adjectives were applied by Jolin-Barrette himself as the underpinnings of the legislation. Well, that was a bad thing for chère Louise who particularly objected to the fact that the Bill respected the democratic right of municipalities to maintain bilingual status by simple vote of their councils. But then democracy was never big with the language troopers.
As if trotting out old PQ Ministers wasn’t enough, the committee then brought out Guy Rocher, a co-author with Camille Laurin of the original Bill 101. He lobbed his grenade into the fracas by stating that the government of his era had made a “mistake” on CEGEPs. He declared that It should have required immigrants and allophones to attend them in French, rather than having a choice. Since freedom of choice is a foundation of democracy, that also was a concept held dear by Quebec’s version of near-theocratic Revolutionary Guards on language.
But what caused gasps and more than a number of snickers even in some supporters of the Bill were the words of Bernard Tremblay, the president of the Quebec Federation of CEGEPs. M. Tremblay said that English CEGEP students were not “functional in French.” And Jolin-Barrette used that statement to justify Bill 96’s restrictions on access to English CEGEPs when he was speaking to Russell Copeman. It is a matter of political reality that bureaucrats like Tremblay will say anything they are asked by the people who butter their bread. But for Jolin-Barrette to claim ignorance of reality was stunning.
The reality is that Anglophones — and particularly anglophone students — are 90% bilingual. English schools’ French and immersion courses are gold standards. The real problem is that too many Francophone students in the public schools have problems with a competent use of French. And the overriding reason for that is that 58% of male Francophones in public high schools drop-out. It’s the highest demographic drop-out rate in the country. But of course instead of addressing that issue — which would put into question the competence of Quebec’s Francophone educational stream — Jolin-Barrette would rather demonize English and Anglophones.
Bill 96 is dangerous and not just on education. It’s language is still unclear on the bilingual status of English hospitals, it intrudes on areas of federal jurisdiction, it applies to small companies of just 25 employees and it gives new powers to inspectors to seize computers and personal electronics without warrant, notice or right of appeal to ensure companies are complying. One may not like Bill 21 but the CAQ is not wrong when it says that it is a law of general application to all. Bill 96 is a law that is discriminatory to all but one group. The warning of former Prime Minister Pierre Elliott Trudeau in 1988 echoes down to us today and M. Legault should heed it. Trudeau said at the time,...” we have seen examples in history where governments become totalitarian when they think they are governing only for one (group)...” Amen!
