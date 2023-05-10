The plethora of legislation from the Legault government including Bills 40,96 and 15 have been characterized by goals of obsessive attacks on Constitutionally guaranteed minority language rights, overwhelming centralization and the elimination of citizen stakeholders in critical fields such as health and education. And as much as the spirit of them violated basic tenets of equity and the rule of law, not until last week’s introduction of Bill 23 by Education Minister Bernard Drainville did we see such an audacious attack on the letter of the rule,of law.
Clearly Bill 96 is a direct attack on the Constitution and its guarantees of minority language protection particularly in areas of federal jurisdiction. The Bill was an attack on our most foundational law. The Constitution. With Bill 23 we see the Legault government attempting to skirt around our judicial system and the courts, respect for which is a basic pillar of a society that claims adherence and fidelity to the rule of law.
In August 2020, the Superior Court of Quebec stayed the application of Bill 40 on English school boards until the legal challenge from the Quebec English School Board Association (QESBA) and other groups to it had been adjudicated. The stay was confirmed by the Court of Appeal. The challenge was based on the Constitutional protection guaranteeing independent English boards in the BNA Act. Bill 40 would eliminate the Boards, all citizen representation on them from the communities they serve and would give the Minister of Education the power to name the Director-Generals who would be responsible only to the Minister. End of accountability, transparency and major institutions keeping the English communities in Quebec vital and viable.
Clearly the court stay did not please the Legault government. And it certainly didn’t have the patience to wait. So it decided to ignore the court decision and do an end run around it with Bill 23, creating the fiction that it is a new Bill that has nothing to do with 40.
In fact it is a direct attack on the rule of law and respect for judicial independence. Bill 23 seeks to put in place the very illiberal and anti-democratic elements of Bill 40. It even adds one more contemptuous element giving the Minister the right to overrule any decisions of the DGs he seeks to name, and to annul any decision that is “not consistent with the targets, objectives, policy directives and directives the ministry has established.” One leader, one voice in education. Everything in lockstep. Big brother in full flowed.
The government is thumbing its nose at the courts and almost inciting QESBA and others to launch another court challenge knowing full well they may not have the money. The government’s contempt for basic principles of a free society would be breathtaking if it wasn’t so nauseating.
QESBA Executive Director Russell Copeman called the Bill another level of “infringement” and sent it to his attorneys. Education Minister Drainville tripped over the government’s duplicity when he refused to answer detailed questions. He once again repeated the propaganda that,”We are convinced the Bill respects the rights of the English community of Quebec. We are convinced of that.”
Right. He and his gang may be convinced but not many others are. Certainly not the Bill’s victims. There is no gray area here. It’s another black and white attack on the Constitution this time taking aim at the courts as well.
Katherine Korakakis the president of the English Parents’ Committee Association, representing 200,000 parents, said checks and balances already exist in the English system via the electoral process and these would be eliminated by this Bill.”For us, this is an example of them coming for us. It doesn’t end. It seems every time we turn around, there’s something else.”
Coming for us indeed. And sadly they will continue. Liberal Education critic Marwah Rizqy called it for what it is asking, “How does this help students?How does it help teachers? It just lets Drainville make decisions for everyone from his 16th floor office.”
And that kind of authoritarian, unaccountable, centralized power is what this CAQ government loves. The bottom line is that the Courts should be respected, the rule of law upheld and Bill 23 withdrawn. But law and courts seem to be an “irritant” the Legault government will always seek to skate around either with the Notwithstanding clause or duplicitous legislation.
