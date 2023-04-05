Bill15, the Legault government’s health care reform package, is one of the largest pieces of legislation in recent Quebec history. Over 1130 articles affecting some 30 other major laws. Sadly, aside from promissory rhetoric, it solves little if anything. Dangerously, it will mean more centralization and less accountability, transparency and community involvement.
The Bill follows the same goal as the Legault’s government Bill 40 which eliminated school boards and cut off community participation in decision making and replacing them with “service centres.” Bill 15 eliminates the CIUSSS system replacing it with a new bureaucracy called Santé Quebec which will keep the same “health territories” boundaries. Each territory will have a director-general responsible for the medical institutions in it and the DG will report to a bureaucrat at the new SQ in Quebec.
The CIUSSS boards were important because they had community stakeholders who had a specific responsibility to represent the needs of users. Under Bill 15, our health system will have the same problems as exist today but the government will not have to be “bothered” with any community feedback. It will replace boards with a “National (read provincial) Users Committee” to which complaints have to be made, How can this government argue that it is making the system more accountable when it eliminates the voice of the communities at the level it supposedly serves and replaces it with bureaucrats in Quebec City?
The Bill is hopelessly short on specifics. It says nothing of freeing new doctors from serving a number of years where the government tells them to, although it does promise to enable health practitioners more mobility between regions without losing seniority. The Bill does not address making it easier for foreign-trained doctors — of whom Montreal alone has hundreds — to qualify to practice. The Bill makes no specific commitments on how the government plans to attract nurses back into the system by raising pay and cutting mandatory overtime, the two major issues that have driven thousands out of the public system.
On the vital issue of waiting times, the bill merely suggests that Santé Quebec — once established over the next 24 months — “will review the roles and responsibilities of professionals involved in the continuum of care both for family medicine and for specialized medicine to have a better distribution of doctors and therefore equitable access for users across Quebec.” Cold comfort that is.
On the other vital issue of one million Quebecers not having access to a family doctor, the Bill offers more rhetoric promising, “new requirements for physicians to restore the balance between the responsibility of family physicians and that of medical specialists with respect to the population. All physicians must contribute to improving access to health care for Quebecers, in all regions,” meaning that medical specialists must see more patients.
The Montreal Economic Institute put it succinctly in its analysis stating that the Bill, “will reduce the autonomy of facilities and do nothing to keep nurses from leaving the profession. The Bill’s centralization assumes that a bureaucrat in an office tower in Quebec City knows the reality on the North Shore better than the people on the ground in Baie-Comeau. The health systems that work the best are those that recognize that the people on the ground are more aware of what they need.”
Seems obvious doesn’t it? But in health as in education this government wants statist control with no opposition. This Bill may achieve that, but it won’t help anything else.
