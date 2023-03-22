Quebec Public Security Minister François Bonnardel tabled Bill 14 last week to help deal with the problem of racial profiling in police stops of motorists. The proposed legislation would oblige police forces to provide annual information on their road stops under Section 636 of the Highway Safety Code. And there’s the rub.
Section 636 allows for random police stops of motorists. It’s broad and unrestrained power has been one of the chief causes in weaponizing racial profiling. Bill 14 does not eliminate it. The Bill doesn’t go far enough and won’t be effective. Visible minorities still won’t be protected.
By leaving section 636 in place the government is institutionalizing its own contradictions and dooming the stated aim of the Bill to failure. In last fall’s Luamba decision, Superior Court Justice Michel Yergeau declared random police stops unconstitutional and said it leads to racial profiling. The Legault government immediately announced an appeal, calling section 636 an important crime-fighting tool. This makes Bill 14 just a smokescreen.
Minister Bonnardel is a capable and well-intentioned public servant. But even he had trouble selling this Bill in his press conference. Aside from the inherent contradiction of the government’s position on section 636, the legislation gives no clear, robust limits to police interventions against motorists.
An annual report from police officers accomplishes nothing. Monthly reports made public might be a somewhat helpful tool. There is no discipline imposed from the top in Bill 14. It will be as ineffective as when Premier Legault pleaded that police use “common sense” in enforcing pandemic guidelines. It resulted in thousands of cases of civil rights violations from physical abuse on the streets to warrantless entries into private homes.
Police officers are not lawyers nor philosophers. Just as the law hates generalities, so too police actions can be restrained only by specifics. The Bill gives no such clear direction. It merely states that if arrests do not respect the guidelines that will be established by the ministry — note the future tense — disciplinary sanctions could be imposed. So not only does the Bill not eliminate random street checks altogether, there are no guidelines yet for police behaviour. It begs the question why was this Bill rushed out?
The legislation also includes reforms to the way complaints about police are handled by the police ethics commission, giving it power to impose new sanctions. There has been talk that the process will be made quicker and easier. But again, no specifics on sanctions or process.
Red Coalition anti-racism group founder Joel DeBellefeuille who forced the police-stop issue onto the public agenda in 2020 told The Suburban that reporting of all stops “should have been their first policy, their first reaction, their first response.” The real question says DeBellefeuille, is “will the law say ‘Hey SPVM, Hey SQ, hey SPL, how many black or racialized people are you stopping? It’s already part of their job to report their data,” says DeBellefeuille, “how else do we know how many tickets they issue. Nothing appears to offer anything new.”
We could not agree more. As it stands, Bill 14 offers only pablum. If Quebec wants to send a signal to police against racial profiling it has a golden opportunity right now. Respect the Yergeau judgment,pull the appeal, end random police stops and change or eliminate Sec.636. All the rest are details that can be done by reform regulation following public hearings not by legislation that signifies nothing.
