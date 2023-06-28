Last week, BCE Inc.’s media arm — Bell Media — asked the federal CRTC (Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission) to waive local news programming requirements for its television stations, saying its obligations are based on “outdated market realities.” It is an astounding request particularly since over the past two years Bell fired hundreds of technicians and videographers forcing most reporters to carry their own cameras on assignments. A year after that, Bell fired some 85% of its local news reporters and writers in the radio stations it owns across the country and replaced the news feed with that of CTV television. Effectively it has already eliminated local news access and reporting all in its own.
Bell got away with all this without so much as a peep from the CRTC. As it did on its acquisition binge over the past seven years. Reasonable people may ask what is the connection between BCE/Bell and the Trudeau government? Especially at a time when the Trudeau Liberals passed Bill C11 its online censorship legislation. This certainly hasn’t been historic Canadian policy. Not even Liberal policy.
Back in the 1930s with the expansion and popularity of radio, both Canada and the United States set regulations on the principle that though the airwaves belong to the public, it would take private capital and initiative to exploit this new technology for the maximum benefit of the public. But it was recognized that broadcasting must educate as well as entertain. Without the former, an uninformed public was a threat to the health of a democratic society. So the legislation in America that created the Federal Communications Commission and our own Canadian Radio Broadcasting Act, had as a foundational principle in the words of Edward R. Murrow, “For 23 hours a day go make money and entertain.But for 1 hour a day, don’t look at profit and educate the public with news. Tell the people what they need to know.”
“Market realities” as Bell Media has called them, never had a role in federal communications legislation. Providing news — and particularly local news — was and is a legal obligation that forms part of broadcasters’ licenses. An informed public is never an “outdated” concept.
In fact, Prime Minister Pierre Trudeau was so concerned with media concentration that he appointed the Kent Commission into Media Concentration. He wanted to guard against media monopolies. And that was a time when some 80% of Canadian media assets were in the hands of some 15 companies. Due to that Commission, it was impossible for companies to own so many media properties and especially in the same market. Today, 80% of Canadian media assets are in the hands of some 5 companies. And in Montreal, Bell owns CTV and CJAD.
And do not think for a moment that BCE/Bell is doing this because it is losing money. It’s not. But it seeks to make higher profits fiscal quarter after fiscal quarter for the sake of its stock price. It was this very avarice and exploitation that broadcasting regulations are meant to guard against.
In its CRTC application, Bell Media asked the CRTC to drop requirements for spending on local news and on the number of hours per week that stations are required to broadcast local news in large and small markets. The application was filed the same day Bell announced it is cutting another 1,300 jobs and shutting down nine radio stations.
At a time of existential challenge to Quebec’s Anglophone community, it should also be noted that Bell asked for the elimination of the requirement for English-language television stations in metropolitan markets to broadcast at least 14 hours of local programming per week. Bell also asked the regulator to eliminate its obligations to broadcast at least five hours of local programming per week at its Montreal station.
And finally, Bell asked that its stations no longer have to broadcast at least six hours of weekly local news and to eliminate the require of investing 11% of its previous year’s revenues on the production of local news.
If you ever questioned the importance of local, in-depth community journalism like The Suburban, just reflect on what you’ve just read here.
