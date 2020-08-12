Just as we respond with generosity and empathy in a time of natural disasters, we must respond in the same way to the disaster that has befallen Beirut and with it the nation of Lebanon. In the oped on the facing page - co-authored by former Canadian Secretary of State for Asia Pacific The Hon. David Kilgour - you will read in detail how the devastation of last week has shaken the country to the core. Just to leave you with one fact here, 300,000 have lost their homes.This is as much a natural disaster as any earthquake.
Few people have deserved the sad slings and arrows of outrageous fortune less than the Lebanese. Before the influx of the PLO and the subsequent 15 year civil war that ended in 1990, Beirut was known as the Paris of the Middle East. Lebanon was a nation of vibrant, rich culture and thriving international commerce. In the midst of that war, under President Bashir Gemayel who had broken down the religious divisions of the armed forces, it still had time to search for peace and prosperity and had Gemayel not been killed, Lebanon would have signed a comprehensive security and trade pact with Israel that he was negotiating creating an alliance that would have changed the dynamics of the entire Middle East.
The Lebanese diaspora grew during those war years and has enriched every country they inhabit with the same verve and dynamism they displayed at home. Including here in Canada where Lebanese-Canadians have contributed to our national mosaic of pluralism and achievement out of all proportion to their numbers.
After the civil war, Lebanon went through a remarkable period of reconstruction and renaissance. Then came the infiltration by the Iranian-backed Hezbollah and the descent into bloodshed and destruction once again. The Syrian-ordered assassination of former Prime Minister Rafic Hariri in 2005 eliminated the man who with his own resolve and riches led the renaissance. And yet through all these tragedies, the Lebanese - as Hemingway wrote of the Spanish - never lost their optimism and resilience.
Yes there has been corruption in the government. That self-admission accompanied the resignation of the government itself this week. Lebanese-Canadian leader Caroline Codsi, founder of Women in Governance, made the point about corruption again and again in her interview with our editor in his “Beyond the Pages” broadcast last week that you can view at The Suburban On Air. But as she said - and we fully concur - this corruption is not a reflection of the Lebanese people but of an unfortunate cabal. The people deserve all our support.
They deserve it out of pure and simple decency. This time there is no Bashir Gemayel or Rafic Hariri to lead the country out of this mire. This time it’s about the people. We all need to help get aid to the Lebanese people directly. They can’t do it without us. We’ve heard about the need for direct aid to the people from world leaders like French President Emmanuel Macron. But read this poignant plea from a Lebanese-Canadian voice. Ahmad Araji, President of the Lebanese Club of Ottawa, said, “There is no future for our people in Lebanon, and there is great uncertainty where the country is going. The international community, must intervene to save Lebanon.”
On page 22 of this edition we have posted a public notice of the organizations that you can contribute to where the aid will get directly to the people of Lebanon. We urge you to give generously. The Lebanese are our sisters and brothers.
