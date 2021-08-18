Despite polls showing that most Canadians did not want an election during the pandemic, we’re in one. And we all have responsibilities. If we don’t meet them, then we will be complicit in wasting the nearly $500 million cost of this exercise in democracy.
No one buys the Prime Minister’s excuse that Parliament is somehow dysfunctional and blocking measures he wants to pass. When one looks at history, most Parliaments have been dysfunctional to one extent or another. Democracy is messy. There are few measures that this government has not been able to pass despite its minority status. So that argument rings hollow as well.
The Prime Minister called this election because he sees a chance at a majority. His fear is that Covid numbers will rise again — despite hospitalizations remaining stable — and that there may not be enough money left for support payments at current levels. Right now he considers himself in a sweet-spot. Despite polls that show many Canadians question his leadership, the numbers are not better for the Prime Minister’s opponents. With all his controversies, he seems to have a teflon coating.
Warren Kinsella, the well known political consultant and commentator who ran Jean Chretien’s war room, has called this election, “the most unwanted and unnecessary election of our times.” There has not been a time in history, where despite the needs of the people, the government is calling an election, not because they are toppled, not because they have critical legislation they cannot pass, but mere opportunistically for themselves to secure their jobs.
See the excellent cartoon facing on this page. It speaks volumes of where our government’s efforts should be today. They are supposed to be a government “for the people”, not merely a government on people.
Now it is up to you. Will you allow them to waste all this money when so many could otherwise benefit from pandemic aid or job creation, or support for small businesses. Remember, you have the power to decide whether they get away with it or not. It is really up to you.
