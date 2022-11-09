In her elegant and eloquent statement of resignation, Dominique Anglade said that the Quebec Liberal party had to find “a new way” to present itself and its ideas to Quebecers. Perhaps the party needs a new medium, but it need not look very far for the message.
The message is right there in Article 1 of the party’s constitution. The party’s philosophy, it says, is based upon, “a)the primacy of the person, individual freedoms and the right of each to realize their goals in respect of others; b) equal rights of all persons without distinction, exclusion or preference based notably on race, colour, sex, sexual orientation, civil status, age (except as stipulated in this Constitution), religion, language, ethnic or national origin, social condition, disability or the use of any means to manage the disability.”
The primacy of the person. Individual freedoms. Equal rights without distinction or preference on race, colour, religion, origin or language. What more noble aspirations can there be? These are the ideas we need! Particularly after one of the most divisive election campaigns in recent history.
Let us be truthful about Quebec. The CAQ super-majority was gained in large part by the Premier and some of his ministers utilizing the vocabulary of prejudice and suspicion against minorities to sow division and discord and exploit fear of the other among the majority. Immigrants and violence. Historic anglophones. Too busy to debate in English. Priority to French CEGEPs. These are but some of the words of nullification and interposition we heard. It was vile.
The Liberals have the message. They need only the courage to stay true. Now what should the medium be? For that we need to look at ourselves in the mirror. The picture is not pretty. Anglade had the eloquence, passion and ideas. But in a world where gender and racial barriers are falling, the idea of electing a woman of colour was the “disconnect” for far too many Quebecers. We have read so much of Anglade’s “failure to connect” with most Quebec voters. Her only “failure” was a fidelity to the primacy of every individual and a respect for diversity. If that is “failure” we should all fail. But that wasn’t enough for most Quebecers. It is sad that so many submitted to the lesser angels of their natures and couldn’t see past gender and race and responded to the dog-whistles of the winners.
It is to be hoped that not only will the new leader stay true to the liberal values we so badly need championed, but that this new leader will not be held back by the caution of certain elements of the party who pressed Anglade to hold back from a full-throated attack on the abusive ethnic nationalism of senior CAQ leaders even on Bill 96. These elements actually thought the Liberals could trim off some nationalist votes. They were wrong in purpose and intent.
The Quebec Liberals cannot and should not pander to those elements. Perhaps those cautions that held Anglade back from her natural instincts were just as important in her “failure to connect.” Because many francophones are ready for a leader who says “let’s join the modern world.” A world where America had a Black President. The UK an Indian Prime Minister. And Germany a female Chancellor. Francophones too have been hurt by nationalism. Their childrens’ futures have been compromised also. Let’s hope the new leader makes that message clear. The picture of Quebec in the mirror may then look a lot more hopeful.
