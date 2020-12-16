The fact that you can only do a little is no excuse for,doing nothing. So much of our time and advocacy at this paper are spent on issues of poverty. Particularly at this time of year. So many stories highlighting initiatives on collection and distribution of everything from food to clothing to toys. All worthy, but all just to make the few weeks of this Christmas season a little less miserable and lonely for the vulnerable.
Just six weeks ago we shed light on the suffering of the hungry and homeless at Cabot Square – a stone’s throw from the mansions of Westmount – and the tremendous work of volunteers Diane Gervais, Kelly Warren and Ash Cormier, In addition to the support of Nakuset and the Resilience Project. Within days of the stories, dozens of restaurants started delivering hundreds of meals every Saturday and Sunday in an effort organized by Sophy Agelopoulos after she read the stories.
Residents from as far away as the West Island started delivering truckloads of winter coats, sleeping bags, clothes and other necessities an initiative started by Jacquie McGowan, Catina Sicola Masciotra and Enzo Masciotra. Their example was followed by dozens of others.
Members of this newspaper not only were on the ground in those efforts but our publisher also contributed greatly to Barry Christensen’s “Sock it to me” campaign to make sure the homeless each had enough dry socks.
But imagine if you could offer a solution — however inadequate and temporary — for the most needy among us that will last the whole winter. A bit of relief from this brutal season for the homeless.
So here’s the “little” we ask of you instead of doing nothing. While we need to continue to work with the frontline organizations and volunteers for permanent expansion of infrastructure for the homeless, all of us can help. Call your municipal official officials. Shame the pious excuses for inaction with your calls and emails. We cannot sit idly by and watch people suffer laying under cardboard and cloth. Tell them the city can find empty lots at least where the tent-dwellers can shelter. It can also provide portable toilets and hygiene facilities. Go around to your neighbours and collect clothes and outdoor protection and deliver them to Cabot Square or Welcome Hall Mission or On Rock or St. Michael’s. Do local food drives and bring the supplies to where they are needed. There has never been more homelessness nor more organizations helping. They are easy to find. You have to want to miss them if you can’t find them. It is time for mercy. Remember, the difference between so many of us and those on the streets involves a good deal of luck. Rouse your compassion and resolve and let’s create some facts on the ground that will spread the spirit of this season of love through our long, hard winter.
The shelters for the homeless do great work. The work of the angels. But as we have been told for many years, they are filled to capacity. They have asked municipal authorities for years to give them a few deserted buildings the city owns and heats as emergency capacity. The shelters are willing to provide the staff. The city has rented some hotel space but tent cities –for the first time-have sprung up everywhere in Montreal. In Hochelaga-Maisonneuve. In Montreal North. And even under the 720 just on the border of Westmount and St. Henri.
One of the saddest problems with the homeless is that some will always want to stay on the streets. And while professionals do their best to better the lives of these poor unfortunates, we the public cannot just stand by. Toronto has supported its shelter establishment with land and large heated tent emplacements. They are staffed by workers from permanent shelters. Montreal has no such program. Call your councilors to get it done.
