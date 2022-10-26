We have never understood the push by certain groups, particularly the Quebec Community Groups Network (QCGN), for a “Minister responsible for relations with English-speaking Quebecers.” We certainly see no reason for QCGN’s fawning praise of Premier Legault for adding that title to Finance Minister Éric Girard’s responsibilities. The whole idea is demeaning.
Don’t misunderstand us. M. Girard is a very able Finance Minister and a good man certainly not affiliated with the nationalist wing of the CAQ. But the notion that one million non-francophones de souche in Quebec — living mostly in the greater Montreal area — need a Minister, implies that they are second class citizens devoid of the protection of constitutional rights and somehow in need of special handling.
Certainly that’s the way Bill 96, Premier Legault and Minister Jolin-Barrette have treated anglophones and allophones. But that’s not the legal reality nor what we are entitled to. And for the QCGN to have advocated for such a Minister and then celebrated the appointment is in fact a capitulation to the mindset the Legault government has tried to institutionalize. It is complicit in Quebec’s attempt to beat our communities into submission.
That institutionalization is what we have all been fighting against for forty years. And what the QCGN particularly should be fighting for without compromise. The fact that QCGN receives government funding should not be a reason for weak-kneed reactions.
The only thing non-francophones need is respect for their constitutionally and Charter protected rights in everything from education and services. Quebec is still in Canada. We are still Canadian citizens. And just because Ottawa has capitulated in defending the constitution and minority rights, does not mean that we as communities have to be satisfied with benign neglect and meaningless gestures.
M. Legault’s adding to M. Girard’s responsibilities is not a sign he intends to rectify the damage done to our communities. It’s a superficial political throwaway. M. Girard is a busy man. Finance may arguably be the busiest cabinet position next to the Ministry of the Economy. He has no time to take phone calls on our issues. And he has been given no guidelines on what he should do or what M. Legault wants.
The QCGN applauds the fact that anglo issues will now be in the hands of a Cabinet minister. It’s happy because it’s President Eva Ludvig had asked for a Minister. It sees that as an organizational victory for itself. What it will do for our communities is questionable.
The QCGN ignores the fact that on a day-to-day basis MNA Chris Skeete, who was Parliamentary assistant to the Premier for anglo relations, had that one responsibility and no other. He had time. He was accessible. He returned phone calls. Not everyone was happy with all his results but we can attest that often he solved individual problems if not the policies of systemic prejudice. And he had Cabinet access often sitting at the table.
This year the Legault government has done transformational harm to non-francophone Quebecers. It has cut rights to the use of English in the law and legal transactions, curtailed educational opportunities for non-francophone and francophones young people, narrowed the right to English services particularly for immigrants, legislated egregious search and seizure powers devoid of judicial sanction and used language during the election campaign that was nothing but overtly discriminatory and divisive. It was dog-whistle politics giving reactionary license to the worst elements in Quebec.
Those are the things that all of us — particularly the QCGN — must continue to battle against. We have heard nothing from the Legault government to indicate any reduction of its hard line policies. The added responsibilities onto M. Girard is not a kumbaya moment. The QCGN mission statements includes the following, “..encourages dialogue and collaboration among its member organizations, individuals, community groups, institutions, and leaders.” It’s time it added unrelenting advocacy for our rights to that list. As Churchill wrote, “Appeasement is feeding the tiger hoping it will eat you last. But eat you he will.”
