We wonder sometimes if the hits will ever stop coming. Judging by last week, they won’t. The Legault administration’s policies of centralization and nationalism seem to be the playbook. And last week we got a double whammy.
Exercising his unbridled power unchallenged by Ottawa, Premier Legault announced that for the first time in history non-refugee immigrants into Quebec will have to know French. Immigration is a federal jurisdiction. But for years Ottawa has given in to anything Quebec wants in this area.
So at a time of labour shortages and the just announced loss of 21,000 nurses and medical personnel over the past two years, Quebec has decided to put yet another hurdle to getting Quebec the manpower we need. All for the sake of a false narrative of declining French. The story is false but it plays in the regions where the CAQ has its base.
In a very puffed-up manner, Legault said, “As Premier of Quebec, my first responsibility is to defend our language and our identity.” Well you can’t enjoy your “identity” if you’re mired in poverty. Legault’s insistence that all “economic” immigrants know French means a lot of investors are going to be excluded since the biggest investor pool is in the English-speaking world.
But it is not only wealthy immigrants who will be affected. Skilled workers will be judged by a new Selection Program made up of four components. For three of these, knowledge of French will be required of principal applicants and their accompanying spouses. Even temporary foreign workers who come here for the fruit and vegetable harvests will be affected. Does the expression “backed-up supply chains” ring a bell. Good luck to Quebec farmers.
Not content seemingly to put new roadblocks in the face of foreign investment, Quebec didn’t leave out making life more miserable for Quebecers. A proposed new law would give the provincial government as well as municipal governments the right to expropriate your property with a compensation of its market value in its current state, rather than its value to the owner taking into account the property’s potential value which is the current standard. Well that will surely increase real estate investment and make even individual homeowners feel comfortable won’t it?
The law, titled Bill 22, is proposed to replace the Expropriation Act of 1973. The expropriated party will have no say in the process of evaluation. The Montreal Economic Institute has called this proposal “a giant step backward.” We would say that this characterization applies to everything we have seen coming out of Quebec City this year. In the words of the late Queen Elizabeth II, this is truly an “annus horribilus.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.