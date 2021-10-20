Last week we wrote of the potential disaster to Montreal health care if Health Minister Christian Dubé stuck to the October 15th deadline for having all health care workers fully vaccinated or face suspension. We pointed out that it would not demean his position since the number of unvaccinated workers had fallen from 25,000 to 13,000 since Dubé’s Sept.1 announcement of the deadline. He had achieved an important advance. But if he stuck to Oct.15, Montreal alone would lose 4,000 nurses. The consequences for hospitals would have been unimaginable.
It was gratifying therefore that the Minister decided to extend the deadline until Nov.15. Ours was certainly not the only voice calling for an extension, but it was nice to heard. We dodged a bullet. However, the past week has brought another challenge that needs to be addressed. It’s another bullet waiting in the chamber.
It is all well and good that we will have nurses and other personnel at full compliment in our institutions for another month. Hopefully the remaining thousands will get their vaccines. But Quebec has had a nursing shortage for years. Two reasons for it. Money and overwhelming overtime.
Nurses are leaving the profession in record numbers. In Montreal alone over 1000 a year in some years. The Legault government has recognized the problem. As it did in 2020 with the shortfall of personnel in seniors homes that led to so many deaths tragic covid deaths. The government solved it quickly; but solved it late. But by increasing salaries by some 30% and funding and expanding training programs, it brought staffing levels to necessary limits within two months.
The nursing crisis will not be that simple to resolve. Quebec has made it clear it is prepared to raise salaries. Considerably. It is even offering money for nurses that have left the system to return. But it does not seem to be working.Because there is an elephant in the room.
This past weekend nurses unions — for the first time — refused to allow their members to work what they termed to be “abusive mandatory overtimes.” Every nurses association is warning about burn-out of their personnel. The ERs are particularly short-staffed. It is questionable whether anyone can work 16 hours straight doing anything. But in high-pressure life-and-death professions like nursing, it it totally unreasonable.
“If the managers don’t understand this last cry for help, health-care professionals will refuse all obligations to work overtime that put their health or that of their patients in danger, all while respecting their physical and mental capabilities,” read a statement issued by the president of the Syndicat interprofessionnel du CHU de Québec (SICHU-FIQ), Nancy Hogan, on Friday.
The unions are asking that mandatory weekend overtime not be used in the interim at all as it will continue to push personnel out just as some may be coming back. It’s like a bottle that leaks. The shortage continues to increase as it is being refilled.
The FIQ — Quebec’s largest nursing union -sent a formal notice to Minister Dubé on Friday demanding that use of mandatory weekend overtime must be ended by November 15th, the same date that health care workers who are not adequately vaccinated are slated to be let go without pay.
Dubé has not responded with any new ideas. We suggest three. The money is important as it is bringing nurses in. That must continue. Secondly, ending weekend overtime is not unreasonable. The unions have even said the money is much less of an issue than that. There does not seem to be a choice but to acquiesce. But the third solution is obvious but has not been addressed. Montreal has thousands of nurses from other countries that have the same problem getting accreditation as the almost 1000 foreign-trained doctors that are stymied by the College of Physicians from even writing qualifying exams.
This is the third leg of the stool that will make it stand. While the money goes out and nurses come back in, let’s fast track the accreditation of foreign-trained nurses to take up some of the pressure causing weekend overtime shifts. We are far too statist in Quebec. Too much fear of offending established institutions because “they must know better.” Well, they don’t. This is a crisis. And if we don’t want the second bullet in the chamber to be fired on Nov.15th, we better start solidifying that third leg. If we don’t, the whole stool — the health care system — may yet collapse.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.