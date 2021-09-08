This Saturday is the 20th commemoration of the 9/11 attacks that changed our lives forever. For all we know today, it could have very well been the start of new hundred year war as Europe lived through in the religious wars of the Middle Ages.
Even if we had not lived through the recent six months that began with thousands of Islamist rockets launched against Israel, the Middle East’s only democracy, and culminated in Afghanistan falling, it would have been necessary to reflect on what we haven’t learned and what needs to be done. The attacks on Israel by one Islamist faction Hamas, and the victory of another in Afghanistan the Taliban, bring into stark relief the dangerous mindset of many in western policy-making and the refusal to come to grips with grim realities.
We have not heeded the warning of Harvard’s Samuel Huntington that Islamism’s aggression against the free world would be a “clash of civilizations” and that too many in the west would try to find excuses for wrong-headed policies or engage in moral and political equivalency. We must heed his waning and heed it fast.
The allied coalition’s intervention in Afghanistan should have had one purpose and one purpose only. The total annihilation of Al-Qaeda, the entity that attacked the west not only in New York on 9/11 but in London, Paris, Madrid and so many other centres of civilization. And that annihilation should have included not only Al-Qaeda but the cohorts like the Taliban that gave it sustenance and support. That should have been the only point of the Coalition mission. Total war.
Instead, the allies not only hampered their troops with rules of engagement that limited military actions where civilians may have been harmed — a noble caution but one not followed by the coalition’s enemies — but also decided to engage in nation building. Both those decisions doomed much of the effort from the start. The first, resulted in a ten-year long search to kill Bin-Laden. The second, led directly to the fall of Afghanistan back into Taliban hands. As Huntington also warned, not every culture or civilization is capable of accepting nor desiring freedom. Not all cultures are equal. And the modern academic hallucination that every culture has a right to be wrong is infantile and dangerous. Worse still, it stunts our courage to loathe. For in this world there is such a thing as total evil. We must stop the moral equivalency that intellectually — through media and policy — almost makes the free world enablers of the Islamists. It is time to learn that lesson and revive our courage to loathe.
We witnessed the danger of this mindset of equivalency when Israel was defending itself from the thousands of Islamist Hamas rockets launched against it earlier this year. Hamas, like the Taliban, hides among civilians. And much of the world’s media and western governments called for “restraint” and “proportionality” in Israel’s response. The same measures that the Coalition imposed upon itself in Afghanistan. By what cowardice do free people call for restraint against an enemy that values death over life — by its own words — and whose only single, stated goal is a second Holocaust of Jews? And why should Jews trust a world that enabled the slaughter of six million just 75 years ago.
Islamists don’t seek hegemony and destruction of the free for anything we have done. They seek it because our example is a threat to their stated goal of restoring a Caliphate and total domination over their own people. Instead of seeking excuses for the behaviour of the Islamists, if we revived our courage to loathe,we could also rouse our courage to act. It is time to start seeing clearly. There can be no meeting of the minds with barbarians.
Twenty years ago, a new manifestation of an old evil was loosed upon the world. It is meant to impose tyranny on the minds of all people and exact submission through fear. The deep moral and political significance of 9/11 will continue to affect all aspects of the lives of our current generation.
From New York to New Delhi the critical feature of Islamism is that it has brought the clash of civilizations into stark relief. The Islamist heirs of the 9/11 killers have emptied the category of the innocent. They claim butchery as their right, slaughter as their legacy. Yet too often we still see statesmen rushing about to make bargains. Journalists and academics constructing elaborative apologias on behalf of killers. The undeniable is denied. The indefensible is defended.The intolerable is tolerated. Even a Canadian Minister — two weeks ago — deigned to call the Taliban “our brothers” forgetting that 24 Canadians including eight Quebecers died on 9/11 at the hands of the Taliban’s “brothers.” We must stop being confused, frightened, defensive, and merely weakly indignant. In the face of an Islamist axis of Iran, Afghanistan and Pakistan shoulder to shoulder geographically, the least we must do is to marshal our resolve to revive the courage to loathe. It is only the first step to victory, but victory there will be.
