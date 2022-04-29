Community journalism is essential to unite people and create awareness around social issues. Hyperlocal news informs residents of current issues in their neighbourhood and of important events such as rallies, fundraisers, and assistance programs. It gives the public a voice and an opportunity to make their opinions known.
Community journalism spans various levels of government to inform citizens and allow them to make an educated, confident decision when voting. Residents rely on the accuracy and timeliness of community journalism and trust reporters to uncover the facts surrounding political campaigns, tax dollars, local development, civil suits, amongst other things. Offering news to small, distinct, geographic locations helps to establish an open relationship with readers and creates brand loyalty.
Community journalism is a profound mechanism to foster social cohesion and promote local development. In an ever increasing digital and globalized world, community journalism remains a bastion of local public participation in the advancement of social development.
The community journalist represents local interests. Through no other means are the concerns, aspirations, and stories of a given community so readily conveyed. Indeed, there is no parallel structure that meets the given needs of a community. Without community journalism, hyperlocal issues which have meaningful consequences remain uncovered and left to fester without the attention they deserve.
Furthermore, community journalism enhances local economic activity, facilitating direct access between advertisers and their local consumers and is an essential part of a free and democratic society.
