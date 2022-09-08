Campaign notebook

Posters
Colours of the Conservative Party of Quebec are most striking, but heavy editing on some photos almost makes some candidates look like avatars; maybe they took a cue from Mouvement Lavallois in Laval, which rendered some of their councillors almost cartoon-like… which in some cases and to anyone with a modicum of insight into the public arena north of Montreal, is quite fitting.
First blood: a few hours after signs went up, Conservative D’Arcy McGee hopeful Bonnie Feigenbaum’s poster was Sharpied in Hampstead, and the Liberals finally named a candidate there, one of the safest seats in its history. In NDG the governing CAQ is barely visible… sign-wise…their legislation will likely be felt for years…
Silliness
Police arrested a man for posting an image of a campaign poster covered with dripping blood, condemning the candidate for voting against an inquiry into the deaths of large numbers of Quebec seniors in CHSLDs. Reaction has predictably been akin to that of real threats to candidates, most people not seeing the difference between threats to a person and editing a campaign poster image online and accusing them of trying to stop efforts to investigate a tragedy. The candidate in question is, predictably, posturing about “violence and intimidation.”
Protestors of all sorts take note: Think twice about effigies...
Websites
All party websites follow a familiar format: but some are clumsier than others. And regardless of English options, all, like most Internet sites, are easily translatable with a click.
Québec Solidaire: Very clean and clear, graphic-heavy, no English.
Conservative Party of Quebec: Nice colours and graphics, obviously very Duhaime-heavy. English option.
Liberal: Good search tool, clean photos and bios. English option.
Parti Québecois: Poor graphics, crowded texts, confusing. Like a cheap blog. Not your grandmother's PQ.
CAQ: Good search feature and good photos. Limited English option - no candidate info in English. Much ado this week about the CAQ now removing any traces of English that it can and apologizing to its base for the horrific transgression.
Bloc Montréal– bilingual, extremely Holness-focused.
Canadian and Quebec Party – Very issue-focused off the bat: Bilingual, good use of blue and red; graphics a bit crowded.
Best Line heard at the bus stop:
“When people start to bleat about dangers of vote splitting and protest votes, the real danger they mean is usually to their buddies or their underpants…”
The Chutzpah Chronicles:
Legault calling Duhaime opportunist over pandemic.
Candidate supporting most exclusionary and discriminatory legislation in decades lists diversity and inclusion training in bio.
PQ pretending it still matters and tries to carry the banner of René Lévesque.
Side Gig Fame:
PCQ press attaché Cedric Lapointe is a professional athlete, one of the top CrossFit competitors in the world (and made headlines during the pandemic when threatened with arrest by police for training alone in the 9,000 square-foot Gatineau gym he managed.)
