Do you want to know what bad habit gets people into my office sooner then later?
The answer: An inability to say, “no.”
Often people feel too indebted, too under-entitled, too unworthy, and/or too guilty to decline someone’s request for help.
Look, I’m not saying you should stop helping people all together - by all means please keep up the kindness. However, if you incessantly sacrifice yourself in the name of doing things for others, you are on your way to burnout, bitterness, and resentment.
