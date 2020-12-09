People often express a resistance to seeking help from help lines or talk lines or warm lines. It’s time to dispel the notion that calling help lines is awkward and uncomfortable. Sassy explains.
Sassy Psychologist: Episode 14 - The Immeasurably Helpful Helplines
Newsletters
Sign up for The Suburban e-Mail lists.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
News Updates
Today's Laval e-Edition
Today's West Island e-ediiton
Today's City e-Edition
Follow us on Facebook & Twitter
Latest Articles
- Negative COVID results in Quebec at 95.2 percent
- Pedestrian abandoned in critical condition after a hit and run
- Beaconsfield's Chantal Carrier honored by Fundraising Professionals
- CDN/NDG frees parking spots
- Sassy Psychologist: Episode 14 - The Immeasurably Helpful Helplines
- Virtual event nets support for Alzheimer's society
- Superior Court won't stop Pointe Claire church expansion
- West Island hospitals and a CHSLD see rise in positive COVID tests
Most Popular
Articles
- Community mourns the passing of former Canadian Jewish Congress president Goldie Hershon
- Time for Legault to dismiss Jolin-Barrette
- Protest at Chinese Consulate Dec.10 over Uyghur Genocide
- West Island Cancer Wellness Centre launches its GivingTuesday campaign
- CJAD 800 will present special programming to celebrate station’s 75th anniversary
- CDN/NDG has 5-year tree trimming backlog
- Brasserie Manoir continues its holiday menu tradition with special pickup options
- Time for Canadian Jewish Congress brand to be revived
- Team Bread and Beyond makes sandwiches for the homeless
- Protecting the Maimonides Community
Images
Videos
Commented
- Joel Goldenberg: The 1970s top-10 hits review part 20 (2)
- Hundreds protest at Dominion Square (1)
- Support Lambropoulos! (1)
- The man behind the bike jersey (1)
- Will Alexandre Tagliani's new amusement centre surpass the excitement of Belmont Park? (1)
- Mentalist reads minds and helps McGill IBD Research Group Zoom towards $240,000 (1)
- Four days Christmas break, confinement before and after: Legault's moral contract (1)
- Quebec’s state-sanctioned manslaughter (1)
Online Poll
-
Dec 9
-
Dec 9
-
Dec 9
-
Dec 9
-
Dec 9
-
Dec 9
-
Dec 9
-
Dec 9
-
Dec 9
-
Dec 9
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.