The holidays are upon us and while most of us have mastered the art of giving, are we also gracious gift receivers? Believe it or not, the way we accept gifts says a lot about us. Sassy explains in this week’s video.
Newsletters
Sign up for The Suburban e-Mail lists.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
News Updates
Today's Laval e-Edition
Today's West Island e-ediiton
Today's City e-Edition
Follow us on Facebook & Twitter
Latest Articles
- Bottausci: "I am in awe of our community.”
- Ecomuseum Raven stolen
- CDN/NDG has 5-year tree trimming backlog
- Dorval library launches 28th annual "Food for Fines"
- Senator Leo Kolber's Upper Westmount home sold
- Negative COVID results increase in Quebec to 95.8 percent
- West Island Round Up
- WICWC chooses Ashie Frank as Giving Tuesday Campaign Ambassador
Most Popular
Articles
- Quebec’s state-sanctioned manslaughter
- Popular educator Hanna Eliashiv passes away
- Finnerty and Peplowski leaving CBC Radio and CJAD respectively; who will replace them?
- Support Lambropoulos!
- Sean Henry to succeed Mike Finnerty as host of CBC Daybreak
- Quebec's Covid death counts include those who did not die from it
- Montreal moves on bylaw tying development to affordable housing
- Montreal on the warm side of latest winter storm
- West Island Women’s Shelter launches “Shelter Me” Campaign at Ritz-Carlton
- Hundreds protest at Dominion Square against restaurant lockdown
Images
Videos
Commented
- Joel Goldenberg: The 1970s top-10 hits review part 20 (2)
- Hundreds protest at Dominion Square (1)
- Support Lambropoulos! (1)
- Mentalist reads minds and helps McGill IBD Research Group Zoom towards $240,000 (1)
- OQLF should reveal who is making complaints (1)
- Four days Christmas break, confinement before and after: Legault's moral contract (1)
- Quebec’s state-sanctioned manslaughter (1)
Online Poll
-
Dec 2
-
Dec 2
-
Dec 2
-
Dec 2
-
Dec 2
-
Dec 2
-
Dec 2
-
Dec 2
-
Dec 2
-
Dec 2
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.