Do you consider yourself to be an over-thinker or a worry wart? Do you find yourself tossing and turning at night, preoccupied with concerns? Our in-house psychologist dissects what that problem really is, in this week’s post.
Sassy Psychologist: Episode 11 - Do you consider yourself to be an over-thinker
Newsletters
Sign up for The Suburban e-Mail lists.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
News Updates
Today's Laval e-Edition
Today's West Island e-ediiton
Today's City e-Edition
Follow us on Facebook & Twitter
Latest Articles
- Sassy Psychologist: Episode 11 - Do you consider yourself to be an over-thinker
- PERSONAL FINANCE WITH PIERRE: 5 Ways You Can Be Charitable for the Holidays and Still Respect Your Budget
- COVID conflict nearly turns violent downtown
- Hampstead calls on Montreal to reconstruct 70-year-old water line
- St. Laurent residents ask for suspension of parking restrictions
- New skatepark coming
- West Island Round Up
- CHSLD Herron to close
Most Popular
Articles
- This year ‘Lest We Forget’ is on us
- Quebec's Covid death counts include those who did not die from it
- Man dies off SADB shoreline in Sea-doo accident
- Longtime Chomedey physician Dr. Bernard Zylberszac gets a special 90th birthday
- Liquor inspectors harass iconic restaurant on “congregating”
- Father John Emmett Walsh: We shall not soon see his like again
- John Abbott College Foundation holding a silent fundraising auction Nov. 20 to 29
- Healthy Life:3 things I do that drain my energy
- Hampstead takes down fake COVID article after Suburban inquiry
- Maya Johnson to assume new anchor duties on CTV Montreal News in March
Images
Videos
Commented
- A Dorval historical property to undergo $1 million facelift (1)
- OQLF inspectors should get real, useful jobs (1)
- Never let a crisis go to waste (1)
- OQLF should reveal who is making complaints (1)
- Senneville cautions residents on coyote sightings (1)
- Beyond The Pages: Episode 19 -How long can restaurants and other businesses survive. (1)
Online Poll
-
Nov 11
-
Nov 11
-
Nov 11
-
Nov 11
-
Nov 11
-
Nov 11
-
Nov 11
-
Nov 11
-
Nov 11
-
Nov 11
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.