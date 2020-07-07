In this blog Karen will introduce another type of mindful meditation practice called, Tonglen from the Tibetan Buddhist tradition. It is a beautiful practice of taking in and letting go or releasing and encourages the practitioner to expand their compassion and awareness outward indefinitely. Listen along and hopefully enjoy the experience of learning to let go with awareness and compassion.

