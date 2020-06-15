In this blog Karen will discuss the importance of being embodied and learning to enjoy an awareness and friendship with our own bodies. She will guide the listener in a Mindfulness practice that encourages deep relaxation and awareness of the body.
Just Breathe: Episode 6 - Body Scan and Awareness and Authenticity
Newsletters
Sign up for The Suburban e-Mail lists.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
News Updates
Today's Laval e-Edition
Today's West Island e-ediiton
Today's City e-Edition
Follow us on Facebook & Twitter
Latest Articles
- Dietrich Bonhoeffer and Today’s Movement for Racial Justice
- Healthy Living With TAU: Energy bars
- Just Breathe: Episode 6 - Body Scan and Awareness and Authenticity
- Concordia University History professor to lead the transnational investigation into the consequences of working-class job loss in the West
- Recipe: 3 Yummy snacks your kids will love
- Suzanne Reisler Litwin: Damn It! Some Gratitude Please!
- Blood donors praised for adapting to changes during COVID-19
- Why do some non-smokers get COPD while many heavy smokers don’t?
Most Popular
Articles
- Depanneur owner in Ile-Perrot convicted of sexual assault on children
- More than 1 in 5 Canadians who drink alcohol and have been staying at home more have been drinking once a day since the beginning of May
- St. Charles to be closed at night for REM work
- 23 year old succumbs to gun shot wounds in Pierrefonds-Roxboro
- Walk-In COVID-19 testing clinics in two West Island locations this week
- Suburban Exclusive: Four suspects apprehended in assault on decorated former police detective
- Dorval City Hall and SADB Boardwalk opening June 15th
- Suburban Exclusive: Canadian Army coming to help at Maimonides: CSL Mayor
- COVID-19 mobile clinic in CSL June 10, 11
- New school info session
Images
Videos
Online Poll
-
Jun 15
-
Jun 15
-
Jun 15
-
Jun 15
-
Jun 15
-
Jun 15
-
Jun 15
-
Jun 15
-
Jun 15
-
Jun 15
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.