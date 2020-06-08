Grief and Loss and finding Acceptance with the Mountain Meditation: In this blog Karen will discuss the stages of grief and finding meaning in the time of Shelter In Place. She will guide the listener in a Mindfulness practice that encourages imagery and connection with Nature and the Self.
Karen Louis is a Personal Development and Life Transition Coach. She helps individuals move forward with a comprehensive variety of techniques and knowledge to encourage greater acceptance, balance and self compassion. She can be reached at karenlouis0126@gmail.com.
