Matthew Ross and Dave Trentadue of TSN 690’s Weekend Game Plan join me as we discuss the trials and tribulations facing pro sports as the leagues prepare to return
Judgment Calls- Episode 7 - Are you ready for pro sports? Are they?
Newsletters
Sign up for The Suburban e-Mail lists.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
News Updates
Today's Laval e-Edition
Today's West Island e-ediiton
Today's City e-Edition
Follow us on Facebook & Twitter
Latest Articles
- Tropical Storm Fay will bring relief from the heat
- Beloved sleepaway camp transforms into family retreat in light of COVID
- Parenting 101: It's okay to play alone
- Judgment Calls- Episode 7 - Are you ready for pro sports? Are they?
- Lachine Marina becomes latest victim of Plante's green politics
- Cohen in the City: Episode 10 - Adam Gabay from the HBO acclaimed Israeli Mini-Series "Our Boys"
- What To Do: Outdoor things to do in and near Montreal this summer
- Travel Trends: Local festivals to celebrate at home
Most Popular
Articles
- Jessica Brownstein Mulroney and the temper of our times
- ‘1984’ today? Non merci M. Legault!
- City extends watering ban
- Beloved sleepaway camp transforms into family retreat in light of COVID
- July 4 statement from the Chief Public Health Officer of Canada
- Family fights Chinese bureaucracy in a frustrating attempt to be reunited in Shanghai
- Tropical Storm Fay will bring relief from the heat
- Laval relaunch
- Dr. Mitch Shulman: What can we learn from what’s happening south of the border?
- Suzanne Reisler Litwin: Who Would’ve Thought?
Images
Videos
Commented
- Canadians call to end the plastic disaster (2)
- Mr. Trudeau, lift border restrictions for cottage owners (1)
- Poletti (1)
- Filmmakers Nerenberg and Sheehan take a look at the climate crisis like nobody has before (1)
- Record-breaking heatwave continues for Quebec (1)
- City worker finds human remains in NDG (1)
- Thanks a Bunch! (1)
Online Poll
-
Jul 10
-
Jul 10
-
Jul 10
-
Jul 10
-
Jul 10
-
Jul 10
-
Jul 10
-
Jul 10
-
Jul 10
-
Jul 10
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.