I speak with Montrealer Olivier Aubin-Mercier an MMA athlete who is presently training for PFL 10 in New York City on November 25 where he’ll face Scotland’s Stevie Ray with the Lightweight title on the line. Learn about his journey to this point and about his opponent in this bout.
