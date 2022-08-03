New York Times bestselling author Andrew Maraniss joins me to talk about his latest book: Inaugural Ballers about the American women’s Olympic basketball team and the arrival of the sports as an Olympic event. That took place right here in Montreal at the 1976 Montreal Games. We touch on the sporting, sociological and political to get there as well as the importance to women’s team sports moving forward.
