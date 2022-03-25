Montreal, CA (H4T1V6)

Today

Cloudy with occasional rain showers. High 8°C. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Cloudy with light rain this evening. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low near 2°C. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%.