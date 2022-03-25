Hockey fans mark April 2-3 on the calendar as the Professional Women’s Hockey Player Association (PWHPA) has announced Montreal as their fifth and final Secret Dream Gap Tour stop of the 2021-22 season. Titled the Quartexx Showcase, the event will take place at Centre 21.02, which is part of the Verdun auditorium. Danièle Sauvageau, CEO of Centre 21.02 and GM and coach of Montreal’s Team Harveys talks about the event and the centre.
