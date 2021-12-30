NHL veteran defenceman Jason Demers, currently an unrestricted free agent had the chance to represent his country at the Channel 1 Cup in Moscow. For Demers it was a chance to enjoy the challenge of game play and perhaps get some looks from NHL teams in need of help on the blueline.
