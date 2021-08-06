Eight-time Canadian National Longstroke Champion Lisa ‘Longball’ Vlooswyk joins me to talk about her career and the clinic she will be holding at Le Versant this coming week. Wednesday August 11 golfers have the opportunity to view a 75 minute livestream clinic given by Lisa on Le Versant’s Facebook page. Find out how to be able to view the event.
