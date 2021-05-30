Alouettes’ President Mario Cecchini talks about the positive news of Quebec opening up and the return of the Alouettes for the 2021 season. Games at Percival Molson stadium and fans in the stands.
Judgement Calls Episode 46 Get ready for the Alouettes CFL season
