Kirkland’s Terrance Amorosa joins me to talk about getting the opportunity to play in the AHL with the Laval Rocket. The former Lakeshore Minor Hockey Federation product reflects on his journey and getting his first goal in the AHL.
Judgement Calls episode 45: Kirkland's Terrance Amorosa arrives with the Rocket
-
- Updated
- 0
Online Poll
Follow us on Facebook & Twitter
Latest Articles
- Joint statement from Dawson, John Abbott and Vanier in response Bill 96
- Judgement Calls episode 45: Kirkland's Terrance Amorosa arrives with the Rocket
- Temperatures finally warming up in Montreal
- Major traffic jams on HWY 20 due to lane closure on HWY 40
- Pet Talk: So, you want a pet
- The OSM concludes its season with two distinctive concerts
- Côte-des-Neiges library officially reopens with improvements for users of all ages
- Bill 96 to expand 101 to federal jurisdictions, small businesses and notwithstanding clause will be invoked
Most Popular
Articles
- Pointe-Claire reports $22.9M surplus
- Large-scale search for missing senior in Ile-Bizard
- Festival Classica: Discover a hidden Montreal gem on its 10th anniversary
- Curfew in Montreal, Laval back to 9:30 p.m.
- Market Fun in Saint-Anne-de-Bellevue
- 35+ Now Eligible for Vaccine
- Trying to predict legendary CHOM morning host Terry DiMonte’s next move
- Montreal's eclectic storytellers
- Bill 96 to expand 101 to federal jurisdictions, small businesses and notwithstanding clause will be invoked
- Quebec Police find 3 homemade bombs
Images
Videos
Commented
- Napoleon’s Cartoon – Quebec Charter of Rights and Freedoms (1)
- Vaccinate now! It’s the eight week prescription for normalcy (1)
- Cohen in the City Episode 61: Dr. Laurie Betito and Jon Pole Embrace Their Passion for Radio (1)
- Community Heroes: Say hello to our new blogger Angie and her hero son! (1)
- Dr. Mitch Shulman: What is V.I.P.I.T. and why is it in the news? (1)
- I want to ride my bicycle (1)
-
May 14
-
May 14
-
May 14
-
May 14
-
May 14
-
May 14
-
May 14
-
May 14
-
May 14
-
May 14
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.