William James, a native Swede, joins me to discuss his being picked by the Alouettes in the recent Global Draft and the path he has followed to get to the brink of playing pro ball in the Canadian Football League.
Judgement Calls Episode 43: How Swede it is to get drafted by the Alouettes
- Canada Revenue Agency Tax Tip: Eight things to remember at tax time (2)
- Quebecers pay $1.4 billion for "worst roads in Canada":CAA (1)
- Patriote flags unfurled in Westmount (1)
- Vaccinate now! It’s the eight week prescription for normalcy (1)
- Dr. Mitch Shulman: What is V.I.P.I.T. and why is it in the news? (1)
