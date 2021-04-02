There is a new entity under the ARS Laval umbrella with the launching of FC Laval, an organization that encompasses the Delta, Fabrose and Chomedey soccer programs. FC Laval will take care of the players from that area from the U4 boys and girls right to the two semi-pro men’s and women’s teams in the PLSQ. Technical director is David Odorico joins me to talk about what the vision and plans are for FC Laval.
Judgement Calls Episode 40: Making the Beautiful game more beautiful in western Laval
