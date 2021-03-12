Wide receiver Régis Cibasu is among the 24 local talents signed to the Alouettes. A former Carabin who grew up in Point St. Charles, Cibasu looks at his career path that led back home.
Judgement Calls Episode 37: Alouettes’ Régis Cibasu part of Montreal’s home grown push
-
- Updated
- 0
Online Poll
Follow us on Facebook & Twitter
Newsletters
Sign up for The Suburban e-Mail lists.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
News Updates
Today's Laval e-Edition
Today's West Island e-ediiton
Today's City e-Edition
Latest Articles
- Quebec’s plan to return to sports- a small victory for athletes
- Quebec allowing gyms to open in Montreal March 26
- Laughter Yoga on We’re All In This Together, the web series for seniors
- Judgement Calls Episode 37: Alouettes’ Régis Cibasu part of Montreal’s home grown push
- The Grace Dart Foundation donates $300,000 to McGill University’s Faculty of Dentistry’s new community program
- CSL council erupts during zoning vote
- The Show Must Go On: Annual St. Paddy's Luncheon To Take Place Virtually March 17
- Ottawa turns "blind eye" to seniors’ financial fragility:FADOQ
Most Popular
Articles
- Suburban Exclusive: Frank Cavallaro will be federal Conservative candidate in Mount Royal
- JGH named Quebec's best hospital in Newsweek survey
- Montreal-based sandwich restaurant feeds 200 people at the Old Brewery Mission
- Parents plan three-day anti-mask strike keeping thousands of kids at home
- No English community police services for English school?
- Maestro Kent Nagano back in Montreal to conduct three concerts
- Eight-year old girl used as sex slave by retired educator
- Remembering former St, Laurent City Councillor Maurice Cohen
- CSL votes 5-2 for city management change
- Tax Tip: Here's what you need to know about yourT4A
Images
Videos
-
Mar 12
-
Mar 12
-
Mar 12
-
Mar 12
-
Mar 12
-
Mar 12
-
Mar 12
-
Mar 12
-
Mar 12
-
Mar 12
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.