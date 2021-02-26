Two time Olympic champion and President & CEO of Sport Calgary Catriona Le May Doan talks about the COVID impact on sports and recreation and the needed influx of more money for the Jumpstart sports relief fund.
Judgement Calls Episode 36: The importance of Canadian Tire upping the commitment to their Jumpstart Charities’ Sport Relief Fund
