It has been a five year pursuit for Laval’s Perry Giannias, better known as Perry G, on the road to $1,000,000 for the Kat D-DIPG Fund of the Montreal Children’s Hospital Foundation. The Kat D-DIPG Fund is a cause he has championed in memory of his niece Catherine “Kat” Demes who passed away from Diffuse Intrinsic Pontine Glioma (DIPG) at the age of five. Giannias’ love of the Expos and his massive collection of Expos memorabilia led to the birth of Expos Fest as a means to raise funds for the Kat D-DIPG Fund. Perry joins me to talk about the road travelled and the other organizations Expos Fest has been able to assist.
Judgement Calls: Episode 32- On the road to $1,000,000 and more for Expos Fest founder Perry G
