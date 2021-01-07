On the road to $1,000,000 and more for Expos Fest founder Perry G

It has been a five year pursuit for Laval’s Perry Giannias, better known as Perry G, on the road to $1,000,000 for the Kat D-DIPG Fund of the Montreal Children’s Hospital Foundation. The Kat D-DIPG Fund is a cause he has championed in memory of his niece Catherine “Kat” Demes who passed away from Diffuse Intrinsic Pontine Glioma (DIPG) at the age of five. Giannias’ love of the Expos and his massive collection of Expos memorabilia led to the birth of Expos Fest as a means to raise funds for the Kat D-DIPG Fund. Perry joins me to talk about the road travelled and the other organizations Expos Fest has been able to assist.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.