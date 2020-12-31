The Chevrolet Good Deeds Cup has kicked off its fifth season and this year will be a quite a bit different as ideas will be the measure of victory. For the 2020-21 season, minor hockey teams are being encouraged to “pitch” an idea for a good deed that would make a positive impact on their local community in what is called The Chevrolet Good Deeds Pitch. Caroline Ouellette, a four time Olympic Gold Medalist and Canada’s National Women's hockey team alumni has been an ambassador and one of the selection committee for the Chevrolet Good Deeds Cup from the start chats about the importance of the program.

