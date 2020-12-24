Isabelle Ethier is the creator and moderator of a multi-format platform to celebrate women in hockey through her Hockey d’Femme brand. We talk about how women in hockey embraces a wide range of people, moms, sisters, girlfriends, wives, aunts, grandmothers, hockey players and women who work or volunteer in the running of amateur or professional hockey.
Judgement Calls: Episode 30- Isabelle Ethier promotes women in hockey through a variety of platforms
