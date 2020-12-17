Alexei Caron, a forward with the West Island Shamrocks of the Quebec AAA Junior Hockey League is a battler on and off the ice. In 2018 he was diagnosed for severe aplastic anemia requiring a bone-marrow transplant and a one year break from playing. Alexie has beaten the illness and is back playing the sport he loves at a high level.

