Thanks to a $1-million infusion to benefit women’s hockey, 125 of the sport’s top players, including 38 Olympians, will take to the ice in the Secret Dream Gap Tour in 2021. Teams hailing from across Canada and the USA will take part in the championship style tournament culminating with the Secret Cup final – allowing these women to showcase their skills on the national stage. Secret Senior Brand Director Lisa Reid and PWHPA Operations Consultant and four-time Olympic Gold Medalist Jayna Hefford join me to tell me all about the commitment to women’s hockey and the tournament.
