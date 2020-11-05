Alero Eribo is a determined young lady anxious to play hockey. That may sound like countless youths out there but for Eribo, her mission is a unique story as the 16 year-old has only been in Canada for two years since her family moved here from Lagos, Nigeria when she was 14. Alero joins me to talk about her plans to take to the ice and have other girls join her in enjoying our National winter sport.

