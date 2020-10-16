Goaltender Devon Levi talks about getting drafted into the National Hockey League by the Florida Panthers and his upcoming freshman year at Boston’s Northeastern University where he will play for the Huskies.
Judgement Calls: Episode 20- Dollard’s Devon Levi gets picked by the Panthers in the NHL draft
Newsletters
Sign up for The Suburban e-Mail lists.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
News Updates
Today's Laval e-Edition
Today's West Island e-ediiton
Today's City e-Edition
Follow us on Facebook & Twitter
Latest Articles
- Judgement Calls: Episode 20- Dollard’s Devon Levi gets picked by the Panthers in the NHL draft
- Quebec announces $70 million financial lifeline to sports and recreation
- Cohen in the City: Episode 29 – Exclusive interview with The Director and Co-Creator of new Apple TV + thriller Daniel Syrkin
- Houses & Homes: IKEA's newest SAGOSKATT line of soft toys designed by children is out!
- The battle of the seasons across southern Quebec
- Mandi Robertson: Eight ‘must try’ wines
- Sassy Psychologist: Episode 8 - Online dating mistakes
- Daniela Caputo's Destinations: Quebec, my province - Part 2
Most Popular
Articles
- City aggressive in pursuing emissions targets
- The Great Barrington Declaration opposes lockdowns
- We thought you should know: The Great Barrington Cover-up
- Dr. Mitch Shulman: The Great Barrington Declaration and ‘Focused Protection’
- A modern genocide that must not be ignored
- Hampstead Mayor's wife departs town beautification involvement
- Suzanne Reisler Litwin: Sue & Elvis
- Two dead after car drives into Lac St. Louis in Lachine
- Jamie Elman and Eli Batalion’s A Call to Montréal reaches out to Jewish Montréal…and beyond
- Healthy Life: I feel bloated...why can't I get better?
Images
Videos
-
Oct 16
-
Oct 16
-
Oct 16
-
Oct 16
-
Oct 16
-
Oct 16
-
Oct 16
-
Oct 16
-
Oct 16
-
Oct 16
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.